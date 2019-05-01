Schoolchildren join crusade to improve the environment

Orwell Park School is making a bid to become an eco-school. Pictured is the school's recent eco fayre. Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL Archant

A Suffolk school has joined a global campaign to become more environmentally-friendly.

Orwell Park School is embarking on a bid to become an Eco-School, which is part of a worldwide bid to get millions of children across 64 countries to be greener.

The school in Nacton has already set up an eco-committee made up of students and staff, which has come up with an action plan for how it can improve its green credentials.

The committee has also conducted an environmental review of the school to assess its current green performance, with new plans focused on recycling and energy use to be introduced in the future.

It follows the school's recent eco fayre, where pupils and parents were given talks on plastic pollution, electric cars and the carbon footprint of food.

They were also able to shop at stalls selling eco-friendly products, with the event raising £1,000 for Orwell Park School's charities - the Lavender Trust Day Centre, Action Against Cancer and 4Ocean.