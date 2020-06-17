E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Felixstowe collision

PUBLISHED: 13:48 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 17 June 2020

A woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in central Felixstowe.

The collision, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, happened at the junction of Orwell Road and Leopold Road around 11am Wednesday, June 17.

The pedestrian, a woman, is understood to have suffered head injuries.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance for further care, an ambulance spokesman said.

A police spokesman said officers remain on scene.

