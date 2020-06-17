Pedestrian taken to hospital after Felixstowe collision
PUBLISHED: 13:48 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 17 June 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in central Felixstowe.
The collision, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, happened at the junction of Orwell Road and Leopold Road around 11am Wednesday, June 17.
The pedestrian, a woman, is understood to have suffered head injuries.
She was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance for further care, an ambulance spokesman said.
A police spokesman said officers remain on scene.
