Land earmarked for block of flats up for sale

PUBLISHED: 12:19 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 29 August 2020

Orwell Hall auction house in Felixstowe is to be demolished to make way for flats. The building is up for sale for £825,000. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A plot of land in Felixstowe with a former auction house, which is earmarked to be transformed into a new block of flats, is up for sale.

The land in Orwell Road has been listed for £825,000 by estate agent Diamond Mills, which is hoping to find investors to bring the flats to life.

The former Orwell Hall auction house, which is due to be demolished for the plans, currently sits on the land.

The single storey property was built in 1954 and has been used to hold auctions ever since.

However, the applicants say that the plans would “maximise the site’s potential” by creating an “unique” building provided needed housing.

The building would contain two-bedroom flats, parking and three ground floor commercial units.

Yet there still might be another twist in the tale of the land, after a new pre-planning application for seven town houses has been submitted to East Suffolk Council.

According to Diamond Mills, the new plans would see seven town houses built rather than the block of flats.

The estate agent says the plans have been met with a “positive” response from the council and could replace the flats, subject to an outline planning application.

