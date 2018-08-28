Sunshine and Showers

Suspended sentence for man who downloaded child porn

PUBLISHED: 17:37 14 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Otley man who downloaded child porn has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Alan Cant, 51, of Church Road, Otley, who admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, two of possessing extreme pornographic images and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He admitted the offences at a hearing last year which was adjourned for reports by the probation service.

On that occasion a judge said Cant had been viewing indecent images of children for many years and the case involved hundreds, if not thousands, of pictures.

Cant, who was not legally represented at the earlier hearing, told the court he’d been suffering from depression.

Cant was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a 50 day rehabilitation activity order.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will last for ten years.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

