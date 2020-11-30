Published: 2:35 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 8:50 PM December 7, 2020

Isaacs on the Quay in Ipswich has brought back its 'igloos' where household bubbles of up to six can dine with views over the waterfront Picture: Aidan Coughlan - Credit: Archant

These dining domes were a huge hit when they first launched in the town in 2018.

Ipswich bar and restaurant Isaacs on the Quay is getting set to re-open its igloo-style domes to the public from this weekend - with bookings now being taken.

A huge hit when they were first introduced in 2018 (and later removed), the four new clear polycarbonate pods have been installed on the bar’s balcony, giving unrivalled views across the town’s waterfront. Each pod will seat up to six people (currently in household bubbles only) and is accessed via a sliding door for maximum space. They’re kept toasty with indoor heating, and have their own sound systems, enabling guests to control the music themselves.

A minimum of two guests can book, with a minimum spend of £120 - all table sevice.

Amy Coughlan, Isaacs director of development and support says she’s excited to bring the quirky feature back to the waterfront. “Being situated on the Isaacs balcony means they have some fantastic views, and with the darker evenings, they’re great for stargazing too. Sadly, we can’t offer pillows and blankets as we did before, but the indoor heaters will certainly keep everyone warm.”

Domes must be booked three days in advance, and are available for two-hour slots throughout the day. Customers can choose to have a festive meal in style, selecting either a two-course or three-course set menu, or can choose a meal from the Isaacs main menu. Booking restrictions will be updated in accordance with government guidance, and customers are encouraged to keep an eye on the Isaacs website and social media pages for any changes.