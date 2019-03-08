Outdoor films bring summer fun to Ipswich's new look Cornhill plaza

Crowds turned out to watch the open-air cinema on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: TERRY HUNT Archant

Scores of film fans took advantage of this week's fine weather to enjoy outdoor cinema on Ipswich Cornhill on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A huge outdoor screen showed the Secret Life of Pets and Spiderman Homecoming to mark the start of the school summer holidays in the town.

You may also want to watch:

The event was part of a series of summer holiday events at the Cornhill to mark its first summer after it was rebuilt last year.

With deckchairs, ice creams, and popcorn available for film fans, the area rapidly filled up as people left work or brought their youngsters along for the family-friendly movies.

There are series of events on the Cornhill over the summer and the deckchairs provided by Ipswich Central are likely to be out to encourage people to take advantage of any fine weather.

While there are no formal events on the Cornhill, children have been enjoying the water feature.