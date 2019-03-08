Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 32°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Outdoor films bring summer fun to Ipswich's new look Cornhill plaza

PUBLISHED: 19:30 25 July 2019

Crowds turned out to watch the open-air cinema on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: TERRY HUNT

Crowds turned out to watch the open-air cinema on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: TERRY HUNT

Archant

Scores of film fans took advantage of this week's fine weather to enjoy outdoor cinema on Ipswich Cornhill on Wednesday.

A huge outdoor screen showed the Secret Life of Pets and Spiderman Homecoming to mark the start of the school summer holidays in the town.

You may also want to watch:

The event was part of a series of summer holiday events at the Cornhill to mark its first summer after it was rebuilt last year.

With deckchairs, ice creams, and popcorn available for film fans, the area rapidly filled up as people left work or brought their youngsters along for the family-friendly movies.

There are series of events on the Cornhill over the summer and the deckchairs provided by Ipswich Central are likely to be out to encourage people to take advantage of any fine weather.

While there are no formal events on the Cornhill, children have been enjoying the water feature.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drivers call parking enforcement ‘predatory’ – as wardens group up over safety fears

Levent Caglayan contested the parking charge outside his shop Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Outdoor films bring summer fun to Ipswich’s new look Cornhill plaza

Crowds turned out to watch the open-air cinema on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: TERRY HUNT

How do you tell if your child is struggling with their mental health or developing an eating disorder?

Beth Mosley has been working with pupils at Thurston Community College Picture: NHS

8 reasons why Ipswich isn’t a ‘crap town’

Kia-Rose Hardwicke enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists