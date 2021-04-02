Published: 6:36 PM April 2, 2021

Competitors at the end of the Great Eastern Run 2019 - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Registration has opened for the renowned Great East Run outreach programme.

Twenty-five Suffolk residents who are currently inactive are being given the opportunity to sign up for a supported run training programme in Ipswich, with the aim of completing the challenge of the Great East Run half marathon on September 26, 2021.

Participants will receive an extensive programme of support including guidance from double Olympic long-distance runner Paul Evans.

The programme developed by Suffolk’s Most Active County initiative is open to individuals over the age of 18 who do less than 30 minutes moderate to vigorous physical activity per week.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health, said: “This programme provides an incredible opportunity for 25 Suffolk residents to take that first step to an active lifestyle and all the benefits this can provide.”

You may also want to watch:

The Great East Run returns in 2021 following its cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic and is anticipated to sell out with 4,000 runners taking the start line.