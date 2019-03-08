Fire crews rescue driver of overturned lorry on A14 near Port of Felixstowe

Suffolk police are on scene on the A14 in Felixstowe where a lorry has overturned near the entrance to the Port of Felixstowe. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A lorry has overturned on the A14 by the roundabout near to the entrance of the Port of Felixstowe.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been called to the on the Dock Gate One Roundabout scene near to the Felixstowe branch of McDonalds.

It is said that the trailer of the lorry had overturned shortly before 7pm Friday evening, April 12 and had been leaking fuel into the road.

An eyewitness said: “I was just coming out of McDonald’s after seeing it over turn.

“I called the emergency services while another lorry driver climbed in the cab and tried to break the front window.

“The driver was ok and handed to the ambulance to be checked over but was very shaken.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called to reports of a truck that had overturned.

“The vehicle is not completely blocking the highway so we do not expect there to be traffic issues.

“The driver is currently being assessed by ambulance crews.

“He is arranging recovery of the vehicle and was not driving over the limit.”

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called just after 7pm to reports of an overturned lorry leaking fuel onto the road.

“The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside the cab and was freed by fire crews.

“Three engines were originally called to the scene but two were stood down after one crew freed the driver.

“We stood down after the driver was passed to the ambulance service just before 7.20pm.”