Overweight lorry caught on A12 at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 20:20 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:20 26 April 2019

Police stopped the lorry on the A12 at Ipswich and found it was between 5% and 10% overweight. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A lorry driver was fined after his heavy goods vehicle was found to be between 5% and 10% overweight.

Traffic officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted on Thursday, April 26 that they had stopped the lorry while it was travelling on the A12 at Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

They Tweeted a picture of the vehicle afterwards, adding: “#RCRT stopped this lorry on the #A12 near #Ipswich and found it to be 5-10% overweight so #prohibited lorry and fined driver #Tor.”

The driver was given a traffic offence report (TOR).

Vehicles found to be overloaded can be issued with an immediate prohibition notice and may be immobilised.

Examiners can also direct the vehicle to somewhere nearby, where the load can be redistributed or removed.

