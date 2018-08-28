Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shotley Pier design votes could ‘deepen divisions’, warns shareholder

PUBLISHED: 09:52 16 January 2019

Board members of Save Shotley Pier group. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Board members of Save Shotley Pier group. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Hundreds of Shotley Pier shareholders have had their first vote on the future design of their beloved heritage attraction.

Shotley Pier. Picture: RACHEL EDGEShotley Pier. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After a shock rejection of the plans to build a visitors centre and cafe by Babergh District Council in August 2018, the Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society (SHCCBS) Ltd have started voting on aspects of a possible redesign to get the pier redeveloped.

Now over 200 people who committed their own money to buying the pier together have decided that future buildings beside the pier will have pitched gabled roofs.

An appeal against the council’s original decision is ongoing alongside the internal shareholder design votes.

Chairman John Davitt said: “We have been pleased to get lots of comments, votes and feedback and there was a clear preference for the gabled pitched roof.”

Shotley Pier. Picture: RACHEL EDGEShotley Pier. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There is no set date for the next in a series of proposed votes on different aspects of the current proposal, which is supported by the board of the SHCCBS.

The proposal has scaled-back versions of the buildings firs put forward to Babergh District Council, with the proposed capacity of the cafe reduced from 84 to 12 people.

The buildings are asymmetrical and to be built on platforms either side of the Victorian pier.

However, in the six months since the planning meeting more than one proposal has been discussed at a meeting of pier shareholders and the group are divided on the best course of action to proceed.

One detractor of the roof design vote is shareholder and Babergh councillor Derek Davis, who abstained from voting as he feels the directors are not considering the opinions of the group.

Mr Davis said: “It’s all a farce - it’s not the design many people agreed to at the AGM in December and I still believe they are trying to hoodwink people into supporting their plan.”

An alternative design seen at the AGM had smaller symmetrical buildings at the front of the pier and was designed to promote the Victorian design elements.

“It seems the directors are not listening to shareholders.

“If they keep this up it will just make divisions in the local community - these votes deepen division and cause more upset.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

It’s the generation game! Baby Jayda makes it five for Ipswich family

Five generations of one family - Great grandmother Debbie Brimble, aged 58, dad Jack Brimble, aged 19, baby Jayda Brimble, grandmother Jo Rundell, aged 38, and great great grandmother Joyce Wells, aged 78. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shotley Pier design votes could ‘deepen divisions’, warns shareholder

Board members of Save Shotley Pier group. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Report, pictures and results: Suffolk Schools Series B Cross Country Championships at Woodbridge School

The start of the senior girls' race at the Suffolk Schools Series B Cross Country Championships

Huge tailbacks on A14 after multi-vehicle crash

Tailbacks on the A14 westbound Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Big freeze to bring snow and plunging temperatures

Snow falls on the A14 with wintry shot of the Orwell Bridge in the background. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

What does the future hold for the Ipswich players left sat in the stands?

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists