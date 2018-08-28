Shotley Pier design votes could ‘deepen divisions’, warns shareholder

Hundreds of Shotley Pier shareholders have had their first vote on the future design of their beloved heritage attraction.

After a shock rejection of the plans to build a visitors centre and cafe by Babergh District Council in August 2018, the Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society (SHCCBS) Ltd have started voting on aspects of a possible redesign to get the pier redeveloped.

Now over 200 people who committed their own money to buying the pier together have decided that future buildings beside the pier will have pitched gabled roofs.

An appeal against the council’s original decision is ongoing alongside the internal shareholder design votes.

Chairman John Davitt said: “We have been pleased to get lots of comments, votes and feedback and there was a clear preference for the gabled pitched roof.”

There is no set date for the next in a series of proposed votes on different aspects of the current proposal, which is supported by the board of the SHCCBS.

The proposal has scaled-back versions of the buildings firs put forward to Babergh District Council, with the proposed capacity of the cafe reduced from 84 to 12 people.

The buildings are asymmetrical and to be built on platforms either side of the Victorian pier.

However, in the six months since the planning meeting more than one proposal has been discussed at a meeting of pier shareholders and the group are divided on the best course of action to proceed.

One detractor of the roof design vote is shareholder and Babergh councillor Derek Davis, who abstained from voting as he feels the directors are not considering the opinions of the group.

Mr Davis said: “It’s all a farce - it’s not the design many people agreed to at the AGM in December and I still believe they are trying to hoodwink people into supporting their plan.”

An alternative design seen at the AGM had smaller symmetrical buildings at the front of the pier and was designed to promote the Victorian design elements.

“It seems the directors are not listening to shareholders.

“If they keep this up it will just make divisions in the local community - these votes deepen division and cause more upset.”