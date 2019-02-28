Heavy Showers

London woman charged in connection with alleged ‘county lines’ drug supply in Ipswich

28 February, 2019 - 14:20
Gaye Street, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Gaye Street, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A 22-year-old London woman has appeared in court following her arrest in connection with an alleged ‘county lines’ drug supply operation in Ipswich.

Ozlem Simsek was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between May 15 and June 20 last year.

Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard how Simsek, of no fixed address in London, was arrested at an address in Gaye Street, Ipswich on June 19 and charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply 74 grams of crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply 69g of heroin.

Simsek is jointly charged being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin with co-defendant Dhoha Hamlaoui, who has yet to appear before magistrates.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said the Crown would argue the alleged offences were linked to county lines drug dealing.

Simsek was remanded to appear at crown court on March 26 for a plea hearing.

