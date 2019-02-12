Partly Cloudy

Jury retires to consider its verdicts in Tavis murder trial

PUBLISHED: 16:39 05 March 2019

Tributes left in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens at the scene in Packard Avenue where he died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has been sent home for the day after spending an hour considering its verdicts.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYTavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Judge Martyn Levett concluded his summing up of the case to jurors this afternoon (Tuesday March 5) before sending the jury panel out to begin its deliberations at 3.15pm.

The judge called the jury back into court at 4.15pm and sent the it home for the night with instructions to return to court tomorrow ( Wednesday March 6) to continue its deliberations.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Callum Plaats, of Ipswich,

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They have all denied murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich on June 2.

During the trial the prosecution has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial started in November.

