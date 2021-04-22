Video
WATCH: Suspected paint stripper poured on Jaguar F-Type in hate crime
Published: 2:58 PM April 22, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
A video has shown the moment a substance suspected to be paint stripper was thrown over a Jaguar in Ipswich, causing thousands of pounds of damage.
Suffolk police has released the footage of the incident which happened on Tuesday, April 6, at around 5.40am outside a property in Spenser Road.
The offender is seen to approach the Jaguar F-Type and walk around it, before pouring what is thought to be paint stripper over the roof of the black four-by-four.
The model is worth over £50,000 and the incident cost around £5,000 in damage to the paintwork.
Police are treating it as a hate crime.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who is responsible should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference: 37/17102/21.
