Rock snakes begin to slither across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:44 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 27 May 2020

Jenson and Cohen MacDonald with the Bramford rock snake Picture: LAUREN MACDONALD

Archant

A new type of snake has begun to appear across Suffolk; and it’s made of rocks.

The Bramford covid snake is attracting attention Picture: LAUREN MACDONALDThe Bramford covid snake is attracting attention Picture: LAUREN MACDONALD

Painting rocks to collect and hide has long been popular in many communities but the coronavirus has forced people to change the way they take part in the fun past time with their families.

The rock snakes follow the same principle of bringing the community together by encouraging families to paint rocks and add them on to one another in order to create a rock snake.

One of those that has been created is in Bramford by brothers Jenson, 6, and Cohen MacDonald, 4.

Mum, Lauren MacDonald has been pleasantly surprised by the reaction to the snake.

“Basically before Covid-19 the children from Bramford village used to paint rocks and hide them for other children to then find and re hide them in a different place,” said Mrs MacDonald.

“All the children loved doing this.

“We thought during this time, as we cannot touch other peoples rocks, that we would create a long snake for the painted rocks where children can add to it and have some fun and see how long we can get it.

“We only started yesterday and it’s already been a big hit and some fun for us all.

“We will be going back today to see how long it has got.”

Topic Tags:

