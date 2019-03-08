Two men - aged 71 and 40 - arrested following attempted burglary in Suffolk village

Two men have been arrested following an attempted burglary in Bentley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men – including a 71-year-old – have been arrested following an attempted burglary in Bentley.

According to a spokesman at Suffolk police, it happened on Monday, March 18 at a property on Capel Road.

He said: “The offender was disturbed by the elderly occupant and he left the property empty handed.”

A 40-year-old-man and 71-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and suspicion of attempted burglary following an incident at a property on High Road West in Felixstowe which also happened on the March 18.

Both men were taken to Martlesham Police investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Suffolk Police South CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37-15414-19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report through the charity’s anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org