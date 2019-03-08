Partly Cloudy

Accused cleared of kicking and punching man in town centre

PUBLISHED: 19:52 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:52 01 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Felixstowe man and his nephew accused of kicking and punching a man in the town centre have been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court were Nathan Phair, 33, of Beach Park, Felixstowe and Michael Cummings, 27, of Basingstoke, who denied assaulting Nathan Calver causing him actual bodily harm in November 2017.

Both men chose not to give evidence during their trial.

It was alleged that Mr Calver and his partner Katie Hughes were walking near the junction of Cobbold Road and Victoria Street when Mr Calver was allegedly hit in the face with a large square battery by Cummings.

He was then allegedly kicked and punched while he was on the ground by Cummings and Phair, said Timothy Kiely, prosecuting.

Cummings told police he had been acting in self defence and Phair claimed he had tried to intervene in a fight between Mr Calver and Cummings.

Miss Hughes claimed she saw Cummings hit Mr Calver in the face and then saw him throw, what she later discovered to be a battery, to the side of the road.

