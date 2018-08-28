Joe Pooley death: Pair under investigation after bail elapses

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Two people arrested and bailed in connection with the death of Ipswich man Joe Pooley have had their status changed to released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man originally arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Pooley and a 36-year-old-woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender had been bailed until today, Thursday January 3, after their arrests on October 2, 2018.

Mr Pooley, aged 22, was found at around 10.30am on August 13 in the River Gipping, near to London Road, in Ipswich.

A post-mortem examination carried out on August 14 established that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral on October 12 with tributes from family, friends and old schoolteachers.

A 28-year-old woman, also previously arrested on suspicion of murder, remains released under investigation.