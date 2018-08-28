Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk Show Countdown 2019: Piggy pin-ups set to hog limelight in build-up to county showcase

PUBLISHED: 14:53 23 January 2019

Suffolk Show organisers are challenging the public to name their two piggy poster stars for 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Suffolk Show organisers are challenging the public to name their two piggy poster stars for 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Suffolk Agricultural Association

The importance of the pork industry to the Suffolk economy is set to be recognised in a poster campaign to promote its biggest showcase event as two perky pigs take centre-stage.

The as-yet-unnamed pair feature in advertising to promote this year’s Suffolk Show, which takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on May 29 and 30.

A competition has been launched to name the pigs, with free family tickets and a free car pass for the show to the winning entry.

MORE – Prime arable land values fall across East of England as more comes on market

As well as celebrating this year’s Chinese zodiac Year of the Pig, the 2019 Suffolk Show poster stars recognise the county’s pig farming industry. Pig farms are a familiar sight across the local landscape and an important part of the county’s food and farming industry, with many of its farmers and producers establishing a national reputation.

Show director Bee Kemball said: “There are many animals to see at the Suffolk Show – from horses and cattle to chickens and rabbits – but this year we’re pleased to shine a light on pigs and the many pig farmers working across this county.

“We challenge the public to get creative and share their own name suggestions for our two piggy poster stars, and we look forward to announcing our competition winner at the beginning of March.”

Last year, the poster stars were Suffolk Punch horses named by the public as Poppy and Passchendaele, in commemoration to the end of World War One a hundred years ago.

The 2019 competition will run on the Suffolk Show Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/suffolkshow. Entries are open from February 1 to 28, and the Suffolk Show team will select and announce the winning names in early March.

The Suffolk Show is run and managed by the Suffolk Agricultural Association. As a charity, the SAA’s core purpose is to promote the importance of food, farming and the countryside to the economy and character of Suffolk through the Suffolk Show itself and a series of education programmes aimed at young people in schools and colleges.

Tickets for this year’s event are now on sale at the same price as 2018. Visitors can save £5 per ticket by purchasing in advance, advance tickets cost £23 while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry. Visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call 01473 707117.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Ipswich

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

What does Ipswich’s #10YearChallenge look like?

The new look Ipswich Cornhill has made huge changes to the look of the town centre. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘If you really want to build a relationship between Marcus and fans, get a live Q&A’ – Town fans react to Evans interview

Fans have been reacting to Town owner Marcus Evans' interview with the club

Fire engines called to Buttermarket in Ipswich

The two engines parked in Buttermarket in Ipswich town centre. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Oliver on song with top youth orchestra

Oliver Pigram, aged 18, from Nayland, who has been selected for the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists