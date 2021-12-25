Ashton, 13, hailed for pallet Christmas trees

Ashton Fulcher has made a lot of Christmas trees out of wooden pallets for Ipswich residents this winter - Credit: Gina Long

Forget video games and Netflix - Ipswich teenager Ashton Fulcher has spent the past few months making Christmas trees out of wooden pallets.

The 13-year-old from Ravensfield Road received an "amazing amount of orders" for his Pallet Teen business and has been working hard, rain or shine, to complete them.

And after Ashton donated £400 of his earnings to Suffolk charity GeeWizz, they wanted to find a way to say thank you.

Clarkes of Walsham came on board to surprise Ashton with a new shed to continue his hard work - which will surely be an improvement on the gazebo he worked in all winter.

GeeWizz said: "We're sending a big thank you to charity champion Ashton who has so kindly and generously donated £400 from making beautiful recycled wooden Christmas trees in memory of his Uncle Sprock.

"Ashton set up Pallet Teen and has been working hard all winter after school to send out the trees before Christmas.

"This is truly Christmas kindness at its best."