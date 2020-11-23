E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Vandals knock down garden walls and fences outside Ipswich homes

23 November, 2020 - 16:30
Police were called to reports of criminal damage in Palmcroft Road Picture: IPSWICH POLICE/TWITTER

Police are hunting a gang of youths suspected of knocking down fences and garden walls outside eight Ipswich properties.

Palmcroft Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEPalmcroft Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Officers were called just before 10pm on Saturday, November 21 to a report of a brick wall having been kicked over in Palmcroft Road, in the Castle Hill area of town.

A police spokesman said: “The reporting person had given chase to a group of suspects – described as two males and two females, wearing dark-clothing and believed to be teenagers. One was seen to run off in the direction of Congreve Road.

“Following enquiries, another eight properties in Palmcroft Road were found to have garden walls or fences knocked down.

“Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who saw a group of teenagers acting suspiciously in the area, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday night.”

Call Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team on 101, quoting 67692/20, or visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us.

