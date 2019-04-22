Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Can a daily walk help you beat depression?

22 April, 2019 - 14:19
Pam Lugg, who is currently doing a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK, finds walking is a great way of helping to deal with depression. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pam Lugg, who is currently doing a series of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK, finds walking is a great way of helping to deal with depression. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Many people wonder what the secret is to beating depression.

But one Hadleigh woman has proved you can, quite literally, manage it one step at a time - by embarking on daily walks to improve her mental health.

Pam Lugg first experienced depression 12 years ago when her best friend died by suicide.

She was managing the condition well - but coming across someone who had made a suicide attempt in Ipswich last year was not only shocking in itself, but brought back sad memories.

“It was awful,” she said.

However instead of taking medication, the 46-year-old takes a daily dose of 3km walks - saying: “Getting out in the free air and listening to the birds, you forget about everything.

“To me, it's like therapy.”

Pam will often go walking with a relative, such as her father or sister-in-law Carol Sephton.

Pam and Carol have even taken their walking to another level, as they are training for a 100km walk from London to Brighton on May 27.

They are also planning two marathons in the Sahara Desert in October this year as part of a marathon series of fundraising events for Cancer Research UK.

Asked what her advice is for people trying to overcome and manage depression, Pam said: “No-one else can do it but you.

“You have got to help yourself. You have to push yourself - no-one else is going to come and tell you the answer.

“No matter how rubbish I felt, I still put my shoes and went walking. You can find something that works for you and gradually you get better and better.”

A survey of patients registered with GPs carried out last year revealed that one in seven people in Suffolk are living with depression or anxiety.

A rise in the prevalence of mental ill health also means there is greater demand for psychological support services in Suffolk.

Clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in Suffolk, which are responsible for buying healthcare services, are hoping to establish a new system to provide quick access to specialist help, which would include new crisis support.

■ Need to talk? Call the Samaritans on 116 123.

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 slip road closed following vehicle fire

Units from Suffolk police have been called to assist fire crews as they tackle the blaze in a car on the A12 near Capel St Mary. Pictures: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘I was terrified of life. I didn’t leave my house for two years’ - tattooist speaks out about mental health

Molly Garnham is offering to do a free tattoo a month to someone who wants to cover up their self harm scars. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 slip road closed following vehicle fire

Units from Suffolk police have been called to assist fire crews as they tackle the blaze in a car on the A12 near Capel St Mary. Pictures: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘I was terrified of life. I didn’t leave my house for two years’ - tattooist speaks out about mental health

Molly Garnham is offering to do a free tattoo a month to someone who wants to cover up their self harm scars. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lowestoft take the spoils as Leiston have little answer

Lowestoft's Jake Reed, right, in good form for the Trawlerboys at Leiston Photo: SHIRLEY WHITLOW

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Player ratings: Downes and Keane impress but it’s another tough day at the office for Ipswich

Skipper Luke Chambers puts an arm around Flynn Downes at the final whistle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Felixstowe & Walton end home season with defeat – Mildenhall still relegated

Seasiders' Liam Hillyard attacks the Mildenhall defence at Dellwood Avenue. Photo :STAN BASTON

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists