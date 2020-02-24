Looking back to the pancake races along Carr Street in Ipswich in 1984
PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 February 2020
JERRY TURNER
Today is Shrove Tuesday when pancakes are on the menu - though racing with them used to be enjoyed as much as eating them.
Throughout the 1980s Ipswich held annual pancake races in Carr Street - between Tavern Street and Major's Corner - with many of the shops in the town centre entering teams.
Crowds lined the pavements to watch the fun with racers sprinting and flipping their pancakes from near the Woolworth store to the Co-op and back with a tight turn at each end.
Our photos today were taken by Jerry Turner at the 1984 event sponsored by the Eastern Gas shop - where the start and finish line was positioned.
It's also quite fun spotting the shops that existed along this stretch back then - all now gone.
Did you take part in the 1984 pancake races? Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery?
