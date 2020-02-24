E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia

Looking back to the pancake races along Carr Street in Ipswich in 1984

PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 February 2020

Runners staying concentrated making sure they don't drop their pancake Picture: JERRY TURNER

Runners staying concentrated making sure they don't drop their pancake Picture: JERRY TURNER

JERRY TURNER

Today is Shrove Tuesday when pancakes are on the menu - though racing with them used to be enjoyed as much as eating them.

One runner almost dropping their pancake after the turn Picture: JERRY TURNEROne runner almost dropping their pancake after the turn Picture: JERRY TURNER

Throughout the 1980s Ipswich held annual pancake races in Carr Street - between Tavern Street and Major's Corner - with many of the shops in the town centre entering teams.

Although in the lead, the runner on the right dropped their pancake on their way Picture: JERRY TURNERAlthough in the lead, the runner on the right dropped their pancake on their way Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crowds lined the pavements to watch the fun with racers sprinting and flipping their pancakes from near the Woolworth store to the Co-op and back with a tight turn at each end.

Runners for Woolworth's carefully navigate around the sharp turn Picture: JERRY TURNERRunners for Woolworth's carefully navigate around the sharp turn Picture: JERRY TURNER

Our photos today were taken by Jerry Turner at the 1984 event sponsored by the Eastern Gas shop - where the start and finish line was positioned.

Crowds gather to watch all the fun Picture: JERRY TURNERCrowds gather to watch all the fun Picture: JERRY TURNER

It's also quite fun spotting the shops that existed along this stretch back then - all now gone.

Runners sprint off from the start line Picture: JERRY TURNERRunners sprint off from the start line Picture: JERRY TURNER

Did you take part in the 1984 pancake races? Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery?

The winner crosses the line whilst making sure the pancake stayed on the pan Picture: JERRY TURNERThe winner crosses the line whilst making sure the pancake stayed on the pan Picture: JERRY TURNER

To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

