Looking back to the pancake races along Carr Street in Ipswich in 1984

Runners staying concentrated making sure they don't drop their pancake Picture: JERRY TURNER JERRY TURNER

Today is Shrove Tuesday when pancakes are on the menu - though racing with them used to be enjoyed as much as eating them.

One runner almost dropping their pancake after the turn Picture: JERRY TURNER One runner almost dropping their pancake after the turn Picture: JERRY TURNER

Throughout the 1980s Ipswich held annual pancake races in Carr Street - between Tavern Street and Major's Corner - with many of the shops in the town centre entering teams.

Although in the lead, the runner on the right dropped their pancake on their way Picture: JERRY TURNER Although in the lead, the runner on the right dropped their pancake on their way Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crowds lined the pavements to watch the fun with racers sprinting and flipping their pancakes from near the Woolworth store to the Co-op and back with a tight turn at each end.

Runners for Woolworth's carefully navigate around the sharp turn Picture: JERRY TURNER Runners for Woolworth's carefully navigate around the sharp turn Picture: JERRY TURNER

Our photos today were taken by Jerry Turner at the 1984 event sponsored by the Eastern Gas shop - where the start and finish line was positioned.

Crowds gather to watch all the fun Picture: JERRY TURNER Crowds gather to watch all the fun Picture: JERRY TURNER

It's also quite fun spotting the shops that existed along this stretch back then - all now gone.

Runners sprint off from the start line Picture: JERRY TURNER Runners sprint off from the start line Picture: JERRY TURNER

Did you take part in the 1984 pancake races? Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery?

The winner crosses the line whilst making sure the pancake stayed on the pan Picture: JERRY TURNER The winner crosses the line whilst making sure the pancake stayed on the pan Picture: JERRY TURNER

To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk