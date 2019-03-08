What goes up must come down at Ipswich Airport, as we take a look at some parachuting in 1979
PUBLISHED: 14:14 23 September 2019
John Kerr
It used to be a common sight over Ipswich.
A group of parachutists would leap from a light aircraft above the town and float calmy down to the ground - having taken off from Ipswich Airport.
It was a popular activity and groups would be trained at the airport using practice frames, given guidance on landing and rolling, with professionals to check the parachutes and the kit over before the group made their leap of faith.
Back in 1979, Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr spent a morning with a group being put through their paces before taking off with them to capture their jumps and landings.
There were some nervous smiles to the camera through the door of the plane, just before take off - and beaming smiles after successful landings.
