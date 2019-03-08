E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What goes up must come down at Ipswich Airport, as we take a look at some parachuting in 1979

PUBLISHED: 14:14 23 September 2019

A group of parachutists ready and waiting for their trip back down to earth in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

A group of parachutists ready and waiting for their trip back down to earth in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

John Kerr

It used to be a common sight over Ipswich.

the team check their parachutes at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERRthe team check their parachutes at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

A group of parachutists would leap from a light aircraft above the town and float calmy down to the ground - having taken off from Ipswich Airport.

Some parachutists getting ready to make the big leap at Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERRSome parachutists getting ready to make the big leap at Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERR

It was a popular activity and groups would be trained at the airport using practice frames, given guidance on landing and rolling, with professionals to check the parachutes and the kit over before the group made their leap of faith.

A pair carrying their parachutes after their jump at the Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERRA pair carrying their parachutes after their jump at the Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1979, Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr spent a morning with a group being put through their paces before taking off with them to capture their jumps and landings.

Smiles all round at Ipswich airport as the team experienced a day of action in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERRSmiles all round at Ipswich airport as the team experienced a day of action in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

There were some nervous smiles to the camera through the door of the plane, just before take off - and beaming smiles after successful landings.

A parachutist coming back down to earth after a trip above the clouds in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERRA parachutist coming back down to earth after a trip above the clouds in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you ever take part in a parachute jump from Ipswich Airport? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

Up, up and away! A group go sky high at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERRUp, up and away! A group go sky high at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘It’s not a game, someone could get killed’ – say neighbours as they appeal over boy racers

Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which Ipswich primary school is changing its name this year?

chips were top of the menu as the school opened its seaside-themed canteen, The Beach Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Thousands of holidaymakers stranded as Thomas Cook goes bust

Thomas Cook ceased trading after 178 years Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

Most Read

‘It’s not a game, someone could get killed’ – say neighbours as they appeal over boy racers

Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which Ipswich primary school is changing its name this year?

chips were top of the menu as the school opened its seaside-themed canteen, The Beach Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Thousands of holidaymakers stranded as Thomas Cook goes bust

Thomas Cook ceased trading after 178 years Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk Labour Parties back clear remain vote in any future referendum

Jeremy Corbyn's position on the EU is being challenged at the Labour Party conference. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Suffolk holidaymakers ‘gutted’ by collapse of Thomas Cook

A poignant notice on the front door of Thomas Cook in Stowmarket town centre following the collapse of the company Picture: MARK LANGFORD

‘It’s not a game, someone could get killed’ – say neighbours as they appeal over boy racers

Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMON PARKER

What goes up must come down at Ipswich Airport, as we take a look at some parachuting in 1979

A group of parachutists ready and waiting for their trip back down to earth in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

Holy hails Town’s ‘crazy’ fans and says players can handle promotion pressure

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists