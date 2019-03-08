What goes up must come down at Ipswich Airport, as we take a look at some parachuting in 1979

A group of parachutists ready and waiting for their trip back down to earth in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR John Kerr

It used to be a common sight over Ipswich.

the team check their parachutes at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR the team check their parachutes at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

A group of parachutists would leap from a light aircraft above the town and float calmy down to the ground - having taken off from Ipswich Airport.

Some parachutists getting ready to make the big leap at Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERR Some parachutists getting ready to make the big leap at Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERR

It was a popular activity and groups would be trained at the airport using practice frames, given guidance on landing and rolling, with professionals to check the parachutes and the kit over before the group made their leap of faith.

A pair carrying their parachutes after their jump at the Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERR A pair carrying their parachutes after their jump at the Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1979, Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr spent a morning with a group being put through their paces before taking off with them to capture their jumps and landings.

Smiles all round at Ipswich airport as the team experienced a day of action in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR Smiles all round at Ipswich airport as the team experienced a day of action in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

There were some nervous smiles to the camera through the door of the plane, just before take off - and beaming smiles after successful landings.

A parachutist coming back down to earth after a trip above the clouds in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR A parachutist coming back down to earth after a trip above the clouds in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you ever take part in a parachute jump from Ipswich Airport? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

Up, up and away! A group go sky high at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR Up, up and away! A group go sky high at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

