Pride is finally back – Get ready to parade down the Waterfront

Suffolk Pride is coming to Ipswich Waterfront this summer

Excitement is building for Suffolk Pride as details of a parade along Ipswich Waterfront begin to emerge.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin has campaigned for Suffolk Pride to return

Thanks to enthusiastic campaigning from an organising committee, and the backing of Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, 2019 will be the first time there has been a Suffolk Pride for five years.

The parade on Saturday, June 22, will go along the Waterfront – starting near Dance East and finishing outside Aurora.

Andrew Knott, secretary of Suffolk Pride, said: “We are really excited about the event as it is the first one which will be held in Suffolk since 2014 and we are the only county in East Anglia which does not hold an annual Pride, so it’s long overdue.

“Come along – it will be a celebration, we feel it is needed and we want people from Ipswich and Suffolk to celebrate Pride for themselves.”

He added: “From launching our Facebook page last week we have had numerous messages and lots of interest showing that this is something that Suffolk is calling out for.”

Suffolk Pride will be a family friendly event, which will allow people to learn more about Suffolk’s LGBTQ+ community.

The University of Suffolk are supporting Suffolk Pride 2019

It will also be linking up with the Suffolk Day Big Weekender celebrations and a food and drink festival which will also be taking place on the Waterfront.

In the run up to Suffolk Pride, there will also be a programme of activities in schools and libraries.

The parade will start at midday, meaning people will be able to enjoy a variety of live music and entertainment, a range of food and beverage stalls, and visit business stands showcasing the products, services and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Andrew, who lives in Ipswich, said Suffolk Pride has already got the backing of the University of Suffolk, Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council.

He added that any support, help, or donations from local businesses and individuals will be gratefully received.

Sandy Martin MP for Ipswich said: “I’m absolutely delighted that gay and lesbian people working together have organised a pride in Ipswich and I’m sure we will all have a fantastic time down on the Waterfront.”

