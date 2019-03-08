Partly Cloudy

Ipswich on parade to celebrate Armed Forces Day

PUBLISHED: 18:24 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 27 June 2019

Military personnel, cadets and the public come together in the Cornhill in Ipswich to mark Armed Forces Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Military personnel, cadets and the public come together in the Cornhill in Ipswich to mark Armed Forces Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Military personnel, cadets and the public came together in Ipswich to mark Armed Forces Day.

Military personnel, cadets and the public come together in the Cornhill in Ipswich to mark Armed Forces Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Robert Rous led a ceremony at Ipswich Town Hall from 4.30pm alongside the Deputy Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Jane Riley, and representatives from military units across Suffolk.

The cereminy took place on the Town Hall steps at the Cornhill.

Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29th June and is an opportunity for people across the nation to show their support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community.

Military personnel, cadets and the public come together in the Cornhill in Ipswich to mark Armed Forces Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Councillor Alasdair Ross, Community Protection portfolio-holder and a former soldier, said: "This is an opportunity for us all to salute the courage of our Armed Forces, who risk their lives - and sometimes pay the ultimate price - in defence of the country."

