Parcel collections suspended at Kesgrave post office

PUBLISHED: 11:57 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 04 April 2019

Parcel collections are temporarily suspended at the Penzance Road post office in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Royal Mail bosses have responded to concerns from people living in Kesgrave over the future of its post office delivery service in Penzance Road.

Parcel collections at the site are temporarily suspended, they said, due to renovation work taking place in the retail side of the branch.

Bosses have apologised to customers who have been affected while this is going on.

After seeing building work at the site, several readers got in touch with us to share their concerns – with some people fearing the collections service may be closing for good.

They were worried about having to travel to delivery offices in central Ipswich if it was due to close permanently.

Some of their parcels are already being sent to the Ipswich delivery office in Commercial Road, they added.

However, Royal Mail say the Kesgrave facility is only shut on a temporary basis.

They said: “Our collections service in the Penzance Road Post Office has temporarily been suspended due to work taking place in the retail area of the branch.

“We apologise to any customers who have been affected, and are currently liaising with the Postmaster to reinstate normal service as soon as possible.”

The post office is also open as normal and serving customers, a spokesman for the service said.

Customers are asked to use their nearest delivery office while improvement work is taking place, which they can find on the Royal Mail website.

Three years ago, a post office which had served Kesgrave for more than two decades joined up with a convenience store.

Postal services at the facility, in Main Road, moved to the Dobbs General Store on the corner of Dobbs Lane in 2016.

