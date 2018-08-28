Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

PUBLISHED: 16:50 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 25 November 2018

Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Parents and readers have reacted to the news that an Ipswich school has told parents to send children back 24 hours after the last signs of a sickness following bugs, despite the NHS guidelines stating the quarantine period should be 48 hours.

Morland CEVA Priamry school, just off Morland Road, sent out a message to parents stating that their children should return to school as sooner following sickness or diarrhoea, and advised them they no longer need to wait 48 hours.

The text sent out to parents in September simply read: “Sickness – Please leave 24 hours after being sick. Your child can then return to school. This is a change from the present 48 hours.”

We asked readers what they thought about this in an online poll and on social media.

An overwhelming majority - 80% - of readers said that a child should wait longer than 24 hours before returning to class, whilst 20% said they should go back once they have been clear for a full day.

On Facebook, father Mark Jennings opposed the precedence set by Morland School.

He said: “As a parent, I will decide, not the school.”

Hayley Sheppard Last agreed and said: “I keep my child off for days! Because they don’t feel right they struggle to eat and I don’t want all the other children catching it.

“My kid’s health comes first. I don’t care much for the attendance rating, even my job comes second. Shame more parents don’t feel the same.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Jones said: “That’s shocking! Totally 48 hours minimum, why spread to others? People are so selfish.”

Debbie Oxbrow added: “Too many parents are sending their children back too soon, therefore this bug is going round in circles.

“My poor granddaughter has had this three times recently, schools also need to look at their infection control and implement sanitiser and strict hand washing prior to lunchtimes.”

Dovile BAtkeviciute said: “48 hours! I care about my children’s health, not school ratings!”

However there were some people who agreed with the decision made by the primary school.

Mark Smith said: “Keep them in school for God’s sake, just give them an early night and get on with it.”

Lisa Hard agreed and said: “24 hours after the last time they vomit.”

To read the original article see here.

Topic Tags:

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

16:50 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Parents and readers have reacted to the news that an Ipswich school has told parents to send children back 24 hours after the last signs of a sickness following bugs, despite the NHS guidelines stating the quarantine period should be 48 hours.

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

16:00 Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

16:00 Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

09:17 Dominic Moffitt
There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

08:43 Dominic Moffitt
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

Video WATCH: 30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

Most read

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide