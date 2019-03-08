Judge issues warrant for parents who failed to seek immediate medical help for their baby daughter

Sorina Andronache and Vasile Tecaru were jailed in their absence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Parents who did not seek immediate medical attention after their baby burned her hand have been jailed in their absence.

Sorina Andronache, 20, and Vasile Tecaru, 22, previously of Mountbatten Court, Ipswich, admitted child neglect following the incident last year.

The pair pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on February 12 but had failed to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 8.

An arrest warrant was issued by the judge but Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday how information suggested the parents had fled to Romania.

The child was taken to a doctor's surgery around 11am on February 16, 2018, with severe burns to her left hand following an incident around 10.30pm the previous night.

The parents initially said the second degree burn had been caused by the child touching a hot radiator.

They later admitted the burns had been caused by the infant touching an electric hob ring.

The child was referred to Ipswich Hospital and police and social services were informed.

The court heard how the girl had cried for two to three hours following the incident, but the parents decided not to seek medical treatment for more than 12 hours because "she was crying for so long".

Judge Rupert Overbury said the injury was "the most appalling second degree burn".

The court heard that the injury had healed and prosecutor Andrew Thompson said he was unaware if the burn had caused scarring.

In mitigation, Simon Walters said: "The family, at the time, were living in conditions which were far from ideal for the raising of a child."

Judge Overbury said he issued an arrest warrant on May 8 when the couple didn't appear at court and did not see any reason why he could not sentence the couple in their absence.

He said: "It was the most appalling injury to her little hand. The remorse came later.

"Both of them, in my opinion, did not tell the truth to begin with."

The judge jailed Andronache for six months.

Tecaru was sentenced to a total of nine months imprisonment - eight months for the offence, with an additional month for being in breach of a suspended sentence after an unrelated offence in 2017.