Money and jewellery stolen from ground floor flats in daylight burglaries

Two burglaries took place in Park Road, Ipswich on Tuesday, November 12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two properties in Ipswich have been broken into in broad daylight - with jewellery and money stolen from two ground floor flats.

The burglaries happened during daylight hours yesterday, Tuesday November 12 on Park Road.

The offender or offenders gained entry via the rear of the properties.

On the day, access was gained to a garden by forcing open a rear gate between 10am and 5pm. Entry to the ground floor flat was gained using a garden tool to jemmy open a sash window and cash and jewellery were stolen.

Between 6.45am and 2.15pm on the same day, entry to another flat was gained by removing a glass panel from a kitchen window.

A search was undertaken and jewellery, cash and a Kindle was stolen.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen any unusual activity nearby during the times given.

Anyone with information that may help should contact Suffolk police Ipswich CID by calling 101 or visiting their website here.

For the first incident, quote crime reference 37/68607/19, for the second quote crime reference is 37/68590/19.