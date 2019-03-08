Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

PUBLISHED: 19:32 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 02 April 2019

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A home could become a house of multiple occupancy after a bid was made to convert it into 14 flats.

The detached house at the junction of Henley Road, Park Road and Bridleway in Ipswich will be turned in to 13 two-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom maisonette if given the green light by Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, April 3.

However 14 residents who objected to the proposals have complained it is an “inappropriate site for proposed development” and said that it would result in “increased rise and disturbance”.

Room for 16 car parking spaces would also be created at the front and back of the property, along with a secure cycle shelter for 20 bikes.

Planning officers have recommended that councillors agree to outline planning permission, despite concerns being raised about how alterations - particularly for the car parking - could affect the area’s historic character.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We are perfectly situated’ – Superdry reveal hopes for new Ipswich store and hint at opening date

Superdry store hopes to open its new Ipswich store by the end of May Photo: JAMES CARR

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Row of Ipswich lock-up garages behind shops set to be demolished and replaced

The garages are behind a row of shops in Selkirk Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man who survived three cancers at once says healthy eating and exercise is the key to survival

Triple cancer survivor Patrick McIntosh is undertake an epic 7,000mile cycle ride. Picture: David G Rose/KMG Foundation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists