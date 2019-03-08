Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A home could become a house of multiple occupancy after a bid was made to convert it into 14 flats.

The detached house at the junction of Henley Road, Park Road and Bridleway in Ipswich will be turned in to 13 two-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom maisonette if given the green light by Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, April 3.

However 14 residents who objected to the proposals have complained it is an “inappropriate site for proposed development” and said that it would result in “increased rise and disturbance”.

Room for 16 car parking spaces would also be created at the front and back of the property, along with a secure cycle shelter for 20 bikes.

Planning officers have recommended that councillors agree to outline planning permission, despite concerns being raised about how alterations - particularly for the car parking - could affect the area’s historic character.