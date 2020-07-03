Video

WATCH: Incredible acrobatics in Ipswich from top parkour athletes

STORROR's parkour roadtrip saw them stop in Ipswich for day one of their tour of the UK. Picture: STORROR/YOUTUBE STORROR/Youtube

Some of the UK’s best parkour athletes visited Ipswich in lockdown to test their skills on the town’s streets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group of parkour athletes came to Ipswich to test their skills in the town centre, jumping over underpasses and scaling balconies Picture: STORROR The group of parkour athletes came to Ipswich to test their skills in the town centre, jumping over underpasses and scaling balconies Picture: STORROR

The group, called STORROR, are seven of the best parkour athletes in the country. They have been practicing parkour and freerunning together for the last 10 years and have amassed a huge online following of almost six million YouTube subscribers.

Their exploits have taken them across the world, running over rooftops in Tokyo and across temples in Mexico and, as well as landing them work as the choreographers for the parkour sequences in the 2019 action film 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Michael Bay.

MORE: Former Town boss Roy Keane in the mix for Azerbaijan manager job

Now lockdown has restricted international travel, the group appealed to their fans for places they should visit in the UK to practice their craft – and Ipswich was chosen as the first stop on their three-day tour.

While the group make some of their stunts look easy, they are professionals and ask their fans not to attempt anything they see in their videos at home.

The group can be seen across the town in the video, starting at Stoke Quay and running over the brick walls of a staircase, before moving to The New Wolsey Theatre and Civic Drive, leaping from trees, phone boxes and across the underpasses that lead below the St Matthew’s street roundabout.

It was outside the AXA building at the junction with Princes Street they were met by police, who appear to ask them to move on from the public space they are practising in.

The last sequence of the video shows the group in Bell Lane, with one member of the group climbing down the outside of a third-floor balcony and another launching himself from the roof of a garage and grabbing onto a brick wall.

The group releases a new video every Monday, with the next one based in Norwich.