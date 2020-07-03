E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Incredible acrobatics in Ipswich from top parkour athletes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 03 July 2020

STORROR's parkour roadtrip saw them stop in Ipswich for day one of their tour of the UK. Picture: STORROR/YOUTUBE

STORROR's parkour roadtrip saw them stop in Ipswich for day one of their tour of the UK. Picture: STORROR/YOUTUBE

STORROR/Youtube

Some of the UK’s best parkour athletes visited Ipswich in lockdown to test their skills on the town’s streets.

The group of parkour athletes came to Ipswich to test their skills in the town centre, jumping over underpasses and scaling balconies Picture: STORRORThe group of parkour athletes came to Ipswich to test their skills in the town centre, jumping over underpasses and scaling balconies Picture: STORROR

The group, called STORROR, are seven of the best parkour athletes in the country. They have been practicing parkour and freerunning together for the last 10 years and have amassed a huge online following of almost six million YouTube subscribers.

Their exploits have taken them across the world, running over rooftops in Tokyo and across temples in Mexico and, as well as landing them work as the choreographers for the parkour sequences in the 2019 action film 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Michael Bay.

MORE: Former Town boss Roy Keane in the mix for Azerbaijan manager job

Now lockdown has restricted international travel, the group appealed to their fans for places they should visit in the UK to practice their craft – and Ipswich was chosen as the first stop on their three-day tour.

While the group make some of their stunts look easy, they are professionals and ask their fans not to attempt anything they see in their videos at home.

The group can be seen across the town in the video, starting at Stoke Quay and running over the brick walls of a staircase, before moving to The New Wolsey Theatre and Civic Drive, leaping from trees, phone boxes and across the underpasses that lead below the St Matthew’s street roundabout.

It was outside the AXA building at the junction with Princes Street they were met by police, who appear to ask them to move on from the public space they are practising in.

The last sequence of the video shows the group in Bell Lane, with one member of the group climbing down the outside of a third-floor balcony and another launching himself from the roof of a garage and grabbing onto a brick wall.

The group releases a new video every Monday, with the next one based in Norwich.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular Ipswich pub and music venue to shut its doors

The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Gardener who tended £180,000 worth of cannabis plants avoids jail

266 cannabis plants were found at the property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Moment police officer almost hit by Mercedes during Ipswich pursuit

Dramatic footage has revealed the moment a police officer was almost hit by a car during an Ipswich pursuit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Amelie, 7, gets Felixstowe into festival fever with virtual Glastonbury festival

Budding Felixstowe DJ Amelie, seven, has raised money for Suffolk Mind Picture: SUFFOLK MIND