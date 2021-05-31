When will parkrun return in Suffolk?

Published: 5:15 PM May 31, 2021

Parkrun organisers say they are confident the weekly timed run will return as popular as ever - despite a delay to its return after more than a year away.

The activity - which holds events in places including Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Kesgrave, Felixstowe, Sizewell and more - had been scheduled to resume on Saturday, June 5, having not run since March 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis.

However, organisers nationally were forced to delay the planned reopening until Saturday, June 26, subject to enough landowners giving their permission for events to be held on their grounds.

The junior parkrun for children aged between four and 10 has already been given the green light to resume.

Event director of Ipswich Parkrun, Graham Rodgers, said: "There is no doubt in my mind that parkrun will be back. The outpouring of local support has been nothing short of fantastic.

Graham Rodgers, is determined to keep the magic of the parkrun alive when the event returns - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"I don't think there is a single person on this planet who wouldn't say this last year hasn't been a difficult one.

"You have only got to attend one of these events to understand the 'magic' that parkrun brings to a community.

"I was volunteering at the Felixstowe Prom junior parkrun last Sunday. A young boy crossed the finish line and ran over to his mum, saying that was awesome.

"Of course, we want to organise parkrun, but everyone understands these are unprecedented times that we are facing.

The Ipswich parkrun will hopefully be able to resume on Saturday, June 26 - Credit: Mark Kempton

"We must exercise patience and wait for the right time and for restrictions to ease before returning.

"I am expecting participation numbers to be very similar to those pre-Covid."

Despite the cancellation of parkrun events, organisers have been encouraging runners to get out and walk, jog or run a virtual 5K parkrun.

The national initiative, called (not)parkrun, is for people to complete a 5K route of their choosing, wherever in the world.

The fastest time each week is included in a weekly results table.

It was a record-breaking day at the Ipswich parkrun, with dogs as well runners in action Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE - Credit: Archant

"It is time to dust down your parkrun barcode," Mr Rodgers, said.

"Despite a number of restrictions, we promise that the parkrun magic will still be the same - inclusive, social, active, community."