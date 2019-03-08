Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Pride at Suffolk's 3,000 parkrun record

PUBLISHED: 08:40 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 24 April 2019

Ipswich and Lowestoft both had record breaking parkruns this weekend Picture: IPSWICH PARK RUN

Ipswich and Lowestoft both had record breaking parkruns this weekend Picture: IPSWICH PARK RUN

Ipswich Park run

On Saturday 3,000 runners across the county participated in the popular free events which take place each week.

Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch park takes place every Saturday morning at 9am Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUNIpswich parkrun in Christchurch park takes place every Saturday morning at 9am Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN

In Ipswich, men, women, babies in strollers, and even a few dogs, participated in the parkrun at Christchurch park – which delighted organisers with a record 502 participants.

Ipswich parkrun event director Graham Rodgers, put the success of last Saturday's parkrun down to the “gorgeous weather”, a higher than average number of tourists and the Easter holiday spirit.

Mr Rodgers said: “ It was a fantastic sight to see 500 people running around the park, every individual with a story to tell.

“I'm so proud of everyone and the best thing of all is we get to do it all again next Saturday.”

A record breaking number of participants took part in the Ipswich parkrun on Saturday Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUNA record breaking number of participants took part in the Ipswich parkrun on Saturday Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN

He added that numbers of people running and walking parkruns in Suffolk has increased over the last six months, with more and more people registering for the event.

Lowestoft parkrun was another to break the magical 500 barrier for the first time, smashing Suffolk's all time record.

A total of 566 people took part on their run along the resort's seafront.

Jen Evans, director of Kesgrave parkrun, said: “It was amazing to see so many people come out on Saturday morning.

Across Suffolk 3,000 people took part in a parkrun on Saturday Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUNAcross Suffolk 3,000 people took part in a parkrun on Saturday Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN

“The glorious weather and the Easter break certainly helped as does the buzz that surrounds marathon season with many of our runners having already done marathons this year and some doing the London Marathon this Sunday.

“Kesgrave parkrun is a very inclusive parkrun with fast runners and walkers all taking part regularly and reaping the benefit of being engaged with a community event.

“As we approach our 250th event in a few weeks we are loving the people of Kesgrave embracing their local parkrun.”

At the end of last year a GP surgery in Leiston became the first in Suffolk to prescribe parkruns to patients who could benefit from a more active lifestyle.

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch park? Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUNCan you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch park? Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN

Parkruns are 5km long and take place at 9am every Saturday morning.

The inspiring video taken at the start of the busy Lowestoft parkrun was filmed by Chris Matthews.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Judge to sentence Ipswich man caught with almost 25,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Four bailed as boy, 15, remains in ‘critical’ condition

Officers from Suffolk police have been seen searching the area around the war memorial, near to the scene of Easter Monday's stabbing. Pictures: ARCHANT

Garnett on Golf: Hambo and Tolly big weekend ahead... full preview

SUFFOLK SENIORS who played against Hertfordshire at Aldeburgh: From left: John Booth, Graham Shillings, Roger Taylor, Steve Mann, Steve Crosby, Steve Duffety, Trevor Hellyer, Nigel Robson, Steve Whymark and Kevin Brooks (captain). Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Swallow and Park delighted with respective wins for Copdock and Bury

Copdock & OI skipper, Chris Swallow, in action with the bat. He led his side to victory at Swardeston on Saturday. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Renewed... all aboard the tractor’ - season ticket sales near 8,000 on day one as 400 new fans sign up

Town fans during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists