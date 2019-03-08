A12 closure after accident involving vehicle and three-wheeled motorbike

Part of the A12 is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A stretch of the A12 is currently closed following a serious accident involving a car and a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A12 northbound at Martlesham is closed after the incident between a Ford Focus and the motorbike, which happened at 4.47pm.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the incident is being treated as serious at this time.

Traffic is being diverted through Martlesham.