A12 closure after accident involving vehicle and three-wheeled motorbike

PUBLISHED: 17:40 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 21 September 2019

Part of the A12 is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Part of the A12 is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A stretch of the A12 is currently closed following a serious accident involving a car and a three-wheeled motorcycle.

The A12 northbound at Martlesham is closed after the incident between a Ford Focus and the motorbike, which happened at 4.47pm.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the incident is being treated as serious at this time.

Traffic is being diverted through Martlesham.

