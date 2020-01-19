E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Ipswich is one of the easiest places in the country to pass your driving test

PUBLISHED: 21:00 19 January 2020

If you are looking to book your driving test any time soon you might want to opt for the Ipswich centre Picture: ARCHANT

If you are looking to book your driving test any time soon you might want to opt for the Ipswich centre Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Learner drivers in Suffolk will be happy to hear that Ipswich has the second highest driving test pass rate in the whole of the UK.

Figures from 2019 show that 62.2% of learner drivers who take their test at the Ransomes Europark centre pass, this is second only to the test centre in Yeovil, Somerset.

Breaking down the figures even further you can see that the pass rate for men taking their test in the town is actually 66.4% whereas 58.2% of woman passed.

However this is still 20% higher than the figure for Bury St Edmunds, which shows only 38% of women pass.

Oliver Sullivan, 23, who passed his driving test in Ipswich on Friday, said: "It is an amazing feeling to have finally passed - I certainly took my time to knuckle down and get it done. "The examiners have a strict set of procedures they need you to carry out, so I wouldn't say I necessarily felt like I'd had it easy - but there were a lot of smiling faces in the test centre that day. "I only chose Ipswich as it's my closest test centre, but would I have chosen somewhere else if I knew it had a higher pass rate? Well, it wouldn't put me off the extra drive."

Take a look at the statistics from Suffolk and Essex to see what the pass rate was in your hometown in 2019 and see how the pass rate compares between men and women

Ipswich

Pass rate - 62.20%

Female - 58.23%

Male - 66.43%

Bury St Edmunds

Pass rate - 39.23%

Female - 38.03%

Male - 40.52%

Lowestoft(Mobbs Way)

Pass rate - 44.81%

You may also want to watch:

Female - 42.71%

Male - 46.68%

Colchester

Pass rate - 40.38%

Female - 38.82%

Male - 42.03%

Clacton-on-Sea

Pass rate - 50.96%

Female - 47.97%

Male - 53.98%

Don't forget to vote in our poll and let us know whereabouts in Suffolk or Essex you passed your test.

More information on the study of learner drivers that these statistics are taken from can be found here on the Peter Vardy website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich is one of the easiest places in the country to pass your driving test

If you are looking to book your driving test any time soon you might want to opt for the Ipswich centre Picture: ARCHANT

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

6 low-impact exercises to try this new year

DJ Stanway demonstates the perfect press up Picture: Lauren De Boise.

How football and banishing bread helped slimmer shed 8st

Colin Farthing has lost an amazing eight stone in just over a year Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Icy weather set to continue after lows of -4C this weekend

A cyclist braves the cold weather and leaves a track in the snow in Holywells Park. Photo taken in 2018. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists