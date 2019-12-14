Train fault causes cancellations on lines between London and Ipswich

Passengers are facing delays on the rails this morning on the lines between London, Ipswich and Norwich.

Eight lines on the service between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, which calls at Diss, Stowmarket, Ipswich Manningtree and Colchester, have been cancelled this morning.

All services on the lines have been cancelled up to and including the 7pm service tonight.

Meanwhile, the 6.02am service from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will no longer call at Shenfield, Chelmsford, Hatfield Peverel, Witham, Kelvedon, Marks Tey, Colchester or Manningtree.

According to Greater Anglia, the disruption to services is due to train faults.

