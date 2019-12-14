E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Train fault causes cancellations on lines between London and Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 07:10 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 14 December 2019

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Passengers are facing delays on the rails this morning on the lines between London, Ipswich and Norwich.

Eight lines on the service between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, which calls at Diss, Stowmarket, Ipswich Manningtree and Colchester, have been cancelled this morning.

You may also want to watch:

All services on the lines have been cancelled up to and including the 7pm service tonight.

Meanwhile, the 6.02am service from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will no longer call at Shenfield, Chelmsford, Hatfield Peverel, Witham, Kelvedon, Marks Tey, Colchester or Manningtree.

According to Greater Anglia, the disruption to services is due to train faults.

For more updates on the trains services this morning see here.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Train fault causes cancellations on lines between London and Ipswich

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s not really down to the changes’ – Donacien defends Lambert’s squad rotation

Janoi Donacien has become a regular starter for Ipswich Town in the absence of the injured Kane Vincent-Young. Photo: Steve Waller

Tom Hunt’s first interview as new Ipswich MP

New Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Watch dramatic end to drink-driver’s journey along A14

Officers used tactical contact to stop Algis Adomavicius re-entering the road after he ignored indications to pull over Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Chair of governors slams box-ticking, ‘culture of process’ and ‘backs being covered’ as college broken up

Outgoing chair of governors at Easton and Otley College Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists