Updated

Train lines reopen to London Liverpool Street

10 January, 2019 - 09:54
Trains running to and from Ipswich Railway Station have been affected Picture: ARCHANT

Trains running to and from Ipswich Railway Station have been affected Picture: ARCHANT

Train services to London Liverpool Street are returning to normal after overhead wire problems near Shenfield.

Following earlier electrical supply problems between Shenfield and London Liverpool Street the line has now reopened.

Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am.

For updates on which lines have been affected see here.

The disruption affected trains running to and from Ipswich, Manningtree, Colchester, Marks Tey, Diss and Stowmarket.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Owing to a brief loss of power to the overhead electric wires between Shenfield and London Liverpool Street, all services through these areas are being delayed.

“To reduce the impact throughout the day, some services may be terminated short of their destinations, and some may be cancelled throughout.”

