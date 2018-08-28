Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaign against Essex incinerator boosted in Commons by Priti Patel

PUBLISHED: 17:02 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 30 January 2019

Priti Patel, MP for Witham has been supporting campaigners worried about a new incinerator planned for Rivenhall in Essex. Picture: ANNA APPLETON-CLAYDON

Priti Patel, MP for Witham has been supporting campaigners worried about a new incinerator planned for Rivenhall in Essex. Picture: ANNA APPLETON-CLAYDON

Archant

Witham MP Priti Patel has kept up her support for the campaign against an incinerator in Rivenhall by asking the government to step into the row.

She has asked Local Government Secretary to exercise his powers to call-in the current planning application for the Rivenhall Incinerator.

After raising the question, she said: “Local communities across this part of Essex and beyond stand opposed to the incinerator.

“Its size and scale is obscene and we are deeply concerned about the environmental impact of the incinerator and all the many vehicles travelling to and from it each week. Last week I met with residents and campaigners opposed to the Incinerator.

“The Secretary of State could not comment on my request in answer to my question due to the quasi-judicial nature of his role. But having already written to him, I hope that today’s question reiterates to him the importance of this application being called-in and refused.”

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Police warning after spate of thefts from vans

Police are appealing for information about two attacks in Heacham Picture: Archant

Ipswich did much of their January business early... but there are still issues to resolve on deadline day

Jonas Knudsen's future is still undecided heading into transfer deadline day

More snow forecast for rush hour as wintry night draws in

A dog has fun in the snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gang rivalry led to stabbing of Ipswich teenager, court hears

Gang rivalry led to the death of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, Ipswich murder trial told. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists