Man who survived three cancers at once says healthy eating and exercise is the key to survival

PUBLISHED: 19:06 02 April 2019

Triple cancer survivor Patrick McIntosh is undertake an epic 7,000mile cycle ride. Picture: David G Rose/KMG Foundation

Triple cancer survivor Patrick McIntosh is undertake an epic 7,000mile cycle ride. Picture: David G Rose/KMG Foundation

To be diagnosed with cancer is bad enough - but to have three types of the deadly illness all at once is extremely bad luck.

Triple cancer survivor Patrick McIntosh is undertake an epic 7,000mile cycle ride. Picture: David G Rose/KMG Foundation

Yet having survived a triple whammy, Patrick McIntosh believes the answer the beating the disease is healthy eating and exercise - and is now set to embark on an epic 7,000mile cycle ride across Europe and Russia to prove the point.

The 62-year-old chartered financial advisor, from Shotley, was unexpectedly diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2015 after doctors noticed his dangerously low blood levels when he went to give blood.

He subsequently found out he had prostate and skin cancer simultaneously.

Having always been fit and physically active, he believes his fitness “prepared him - physically and mentally - for the challenge of beating cancer”, with exercise helping him to get over the impact of surgery.

Triple cancer survivor Patrick McIntosh is undertake an epic 7,000mile cycle ride. Picture: David G Rose/KMG FoundationTriple cancer survivor Patrick McIntosh is undertake an epic 7,000mile cycle ride. Picture: David G Rose/KMG Foundation

Mr McIntosh walked to the South Pole just seven months after he got the all-clear and even climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in between operations to remove half his bowel and his prostate gland.

He now he is due to cycle 7,000 miles from Britain to Japan on what he has called his Global Ride to Fight Cancer - not only to raise money for cancer research, but also promote the importance of staying physically fit.

“Doctors said it was terrible luck to get three cancers diagnosed at the same time, but actually I was incredibly lucky to catch them early and be able to have surgery,” he said.

“Now I just want to highlight the importance of eating well, doing exercise, staying positive and getting any symptoms checked, because the big C is no longer a death sentence for everyone.”

The message he wants to spread is about the importance of getting an early diagnosis, exercising, upholding a healthy diet tailored to a healthy recovery and, above all, staying positive.

With the support of the England Rugby Football Union, the grandfather will set off from Twickenham on May 4, crossing northern Europe and all of Russia by pedal and hopefully reaching Japan in time to cheer on England in the Rugby World Cup.

The ride will raise money for World Cancer Research Fund and St Catherine’s Hospice.

To donate, visit his fundraising page.

