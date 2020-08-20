Man to face firearms charges at crown court

Patrick Smith appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man will appear at the crown court in September to face firearms and ammunition charges.

Patrick Smith, 29, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, appeared via video link at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and one offence of possessing prohibited ammunition.

The charges relate to December 5, 2019, in Ipswich when Smith is alleged to have been in possession of an automatic pistol, a pistol and an ammunition cartridge.

The charges are indictable only and can only be heard at the crown court.

Smith, who spoke only to confirm his personal details at the short preliminary hearing, will now face a plea trial and preparation hearing (PTPH) at Ipswich Crown Court.

Magistrates remanded Smith in custody ahead of his next court appearance, which will take place on September 17.