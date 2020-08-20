E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man to face firearms charges at crown court

20 August, 2020 - 16:30
Patrick Smith appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Patrick Smith appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man will appear at the crown court in September to face firearms and ammunition charges.

Patrick Smith, 29, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, appeared via video link at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and one offence of possessing prohibited ammunition.

You may also want to watch:

The charges relate to December 5, 2019, in Ipswich when Smith is alleged to have been in possession of an automatic pistol, a pistol and an ammunition cartridge.

The charges are indictable only and can only be heard at the crown court.

Smith, who spoke only to confirm his personal details at the short preliminary hearing, will now face a plea trial and preparation hearing (PTPH) at Ipswich Crown Court.

Magistrates remanded Smith in custody ahead of his next court appearance, which will take place on September 17.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Emergency services take part in the search for two people at Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Emergency services take part in the search for two people at Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mental health patient who attacked five staff avoids going to prison

The Woodlands mental health unit in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Car engulfed in flames after dramatic 5am blaze

The fire happened between Great Bealings and Little Playford. Picture: Khaya Louise

Diesel spill forces busy Ipswich road to close

Diesel from a lorry spilled in Bury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GCSE results day 2020: Live updates from Ipswich schools

Kesgrave High School student Jamie Cook on GCSE results day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Competition for Holy was always on Town’s agenda this summer - the story of how the Blues got their man

Tomas Holy and David Cornell will battle it out to be Ipswich Town No.1 this season. Picture: ROSSHALLS/ITFC