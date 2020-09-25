Man with ‘lethal’ firearms in car jailed for seven and a half years

An Ipswich man found to have two “lethal” firearms and ammunition in the boot of a car has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Sentencing 29-year-old Patrick Smith, Judge David Pugh said he was satisfied the firearms and ammunition were clearly intended for use in serious criminal activity, namely the supply of drugs.

He said that when a Fiat Punto in which Smith was a passenger was stopped by police in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich in December last year, two knives were found under a seat and £750 cash and drug dealing bags were also discovered.

When Smith was searched at the police station, a lock knife wrapped in tissue paper was found hidden in his underwear, as well as a wrap of cocaine.

Another wrap of crack cocaine was found in the van which had transported him to the police station.

Subsequently, two firearms and ammunition were found in a case in a supermarket plastic carrier bag in the boot of an Audi A4 linked to Smith.

“These offences involve two lethal weapons as well as ten rounds of ammunition,” said the judge.

Smith, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty last week to two offences of possessing a prohibited firearm and one offence of possessing prohibited ammunition between November 1 and December 6 last year.

In addition to jailing Smith, Judge Pugh ordered that the Audi A4 in which the weapons were found and a VW Golf should be confiscated.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that the weapons and ammunition found in Smith’s possession were a Retay handgun, a Flobert revolver and ten cartridges with bullets designed to explode on or immediately before impact.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, described the weapons and ammunition as “lethal”.

Ian Persaud, for Smith, who has 42 previous convictions, said his client was arrested in February and had been in custody since then.

He said there was no evidence that the guns and ammunition were intended for use in drug dealing as no drugs were found in the Audi or his home address.

“The lack of direct evidence means he should be treated leniently,” said Mr Persaud.