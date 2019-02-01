-

Video

‘Bare knuckle Boxing?’ NFL stars quizzed on how Alan Brazil makes a living

01 February, 2019 - 15:45
NFL stats have been quizzed on how Alan Brazil makes his living Picture: PHIL MORLEY

NFL stats have been quizzed on how Alan Brazil makes his living Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Eating? Bare knuckle boxing? - these are just some of the suggestions star NFL players came up with when asked what Ipswich Town legend Alan Brazil did for a living.

A short clip, on TalkSPort’s Twitter account, shows puzzled players from the New England Patriots struggling to guess the profession of the Scottish striker - and their shocked reaction to finding out her used to play for Manchester United.

The NFL stars, who are preparing for their Superbowl clash against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, were shown a picture of Mr Brazil, now a radio broadcaster with TalkSport, having a nap and asked ‘How do you think this man earns his living?’.

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras suggested he made his money in the ring.

“He is a bare knuckle boxer is he not,” he said.

Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler asked whether he made his living through eating.

“Hey, he looks happy and comfortable, man. I like it,” he said.

On revealing Mr Brazil was once a top professional football player, Patriots centre James Ferentz said: “I can buy that.

“You know, once you get done playing some things sort of slip.

“I’m heading down a similar road here.”

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Snow warning issued for tonight

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

