Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

PUBLISHED: 12:51 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 19 May 2020

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A ‘kind and caring’ biker who died suddenly - just three months after getting married - is set for a fitting send off, with more than 100 motorcyclists expected in Ipswich for his funeral next week.

The Black Shuck MCC member died suddenly last Tuesday Picture: FAMILYThe Black Shuck MCC member died suddenly last Tuesday Picture: FAMILY

Paul Alcock, a member of the Black Shuck Motorcycle Club (MCC), was 62 when he died suddenly last Tuesday.

A JustGiving page was duly set up to help pay for Mr Alcock’s funeral costs, rapidly smashing its £3,000 fundraising goal.

And bikers from all over the country have been invited to escort him for one last ride to his funeral at Ipswich Crematorium on Wednesday, May 27.

Mr Alcock, Black Shuck MCC’s members’ representative, had only been married to wife Rachel for less than three months when he sadly passed away last week.

Paul has held a keen interest in motorcycles ever since he was young Picture: FAMILYPaul has held a keen interest in motorcycles ever since he was young Picture: FAMILY

The couple, who first met on Facebook and had been together for three years, had planned to get married quietly in a service at the registry office back in February.

But their fellow members of the motorcycle club caught wind of the plans and the couple’s idea of a simple ceremony were dashed.

Bikers came out in droves to support the couple, escorting them on their way to officially register their marriage.

Ipswich’s streets are set to be lined with motorcycles again next week as the MCC’s members say their final goodbyes to Mr Alcock.

Members of the Black Shuck MCC escorted Paul and Rachel on their way to get married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMembers of the Black Shuck MCC escorted Paul and Rachel on their way to get married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Black Shuck member Gemma Bennett set up the JustGiving page shortly after Mr Alcock’s death and has raised £3,455 so far.

Mrs Alcock paid tribute to her late husband, a lifelong bike enthusiast, and thanked everyone for their support.

“Paul had owned bikes since he was a youngster.

“We’ve been totally humbled by how much people thought of Paul. It’s so generous.

“Next week we will absolutely give him his last ride and give him the send off he deserves. It will be a sight to see.

“The biking community really is a family.

“Paul was the most kind, caring, helpful and generous man. He would do anything for anyone.

“The biking community will not be the same without him.”

Mr Alcock’s daughter Melanie added: “I am so overwhelmed and grateful to everybody that has contributed and to the bike club for their amazing support.

“My dad was such a kind and caring man and to see how much he was loved by all who knew him is amazing.”

