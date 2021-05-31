Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years

Published: 7:00 PM May 31, 2021 Updated: 7:43 PM May 31, 2021

Brian Pinner received a letter from ITFC manager Paul Cook after he had to give up his season ticket after 50 years due to his health. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An 87-year-old Ipswich Town fan was "tickled pink" to receive a letter from Blues boss Paul Cook as he gave up his season ticket after 50 years.

For the past half a century, Brian Pinner has followed his beloved club from the stands at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook's wrote to Brian Pinner when he gave up his season after 50 years. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

"I first got my season ticket exactly 50 years ago in 1971," he said.

"I was in what was then the Pioneer stand and there was a great supporting post in front of me that just covered the centre spot."

Despite his father taking him to several games in the late 1930s, the first game he can remember attending was in 1947 — and he has been supporting the club ever since.

"School friends persuaded me to watch the Town play QPR. We stood behind the rails at the North Stand end and I was hooked," he said.

"I can still remember the Town team - Burns, Parry, Rumbold, Baird, Green, Perrett, Little, Parker T, Parker S, Jennings and Day. Jennings scored the winning goal."

But Mr Pinner, who served both as a county councillor and a borough councillor, has decided not to renew his season ticket for next year.

"I'm 87. I've got two new knees, a new shoulder and I'm getting an old man," he said.

"I'm limited to walking a few hundred yards. And after sitting down to watch a football match in the cold, it is a struggle.

"Having watched the football on iFollow all this season, I figured rather than being a pain for everyone else getting to the ground, I'll watch them on iFollow."

When he told the club that he was giving up his season ticket, he received a letter from manager Paul Cook thanking him for his support over the years.

The letter reads: "Some things are more important than football, and your health is certainly one of them.

"The last season has proved that football is nothing without supporters, and I would like to thank you on behalf of everyone at the club for your unwavering support over the years.

"I will being doing everything I can with the new ownership and new personnel at the club to bring back smiles on the faces of every Ipswich Town supporter."

Mr Pinner said: "I was tickled pink to receive that.

"I thought it was a very nice gesture. I mean, it was actually signed by him — not just a computer generated thing.

"He didn't have to do it and I'm very grateful that he did. I thought it was the sort of gesture I like to think is typical of the Town."

Over his years of supporting Ipswich Town, Mr Pinner rates John Wark as the best player he has ever seen in blue and white.

John Wark fires home one of his hat-trick of goals to sink Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road, back on November 26, 1980. - Credit: Archant

"He scored goals from the midfield," he said.

"He was brilliant. When he moved to Liverpool, he out-scored Ian Rush - who was their big goalscorer."

John Wark and Terry Butcher celebrate the UEFA Cup semi-final win over Cologne in 1981 - Credit: Archant

As for the best game he's even seen?

"I suppose it must be the cup final [in 1978]. I took my young son with me and there were a lot of Arsenal supporters there.

Paul Cooper and Mick Mills show the FA Cup off to Town fans at Wembley in May 1978 - Credit: Archant

"One came up to me and said 'you deserved to win'. There was no aggro at all."