News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:00 PM May 31, 2021    Updated: 7:43 PM May 31, 2021
Brian Pinner has had to give up his ITFC season ticket after 50 years due to his health. He has alot

Brian Pinner received a letter from ITFC manager Paul Cook after he had to give up his season ticket after 50 years due to his health. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An 87-year-old Ipswich Town fan was "tickled pink" to receive a letter from Blues boss Paul Cook as he gave up his season ticket after 50 years.

For the past half a century, Brian Pinner has followed his beloved club from the stands at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town have won just two of Paul Cook's first 13 games in charge. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook's wrote to Brian Pinner when he gave up his season after 50 years. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

"I first got my season ticket exactly 50 years ago in 1971," he said. 

"I was in what was then the Pioneer stand and there was a great supporting post in front of me that just covered the centre spot."

Despite his father taking him to several games in the late 1930s, the first game he can remember attending was in 1947 — and he has been supporting the club ever since.

You may also want to watch:

"School friends persuaded me to watch the Town play QPR. We stood behind the rails at the North Stand end and I was hooked," he said.

"I can still remember the Town team - Burns, Parry, Rumbold, Baird, Green, Perrett, Little, Parker T, Parker S, Jennings and Day. Jennings scored the winning goal."

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency crews called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground
  2. 2 4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone
  3. 3 Fire breaks out at Ipswich house
  1. 4 Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins Stowmarket Town
  2. 5 Motorcyclist critically injured after bike collides with wall in Ipswich
  3. 6 Warnings for personal use of cannabis in Suffolk double in two years
  4. 7 Amazing aerial views of giant new £90m warehouse for Felixstowe
  5. 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in double move
  6. 9 'Trust him, he's done it before'... Former Town star Marcus Stewart on Paul Cook
  7. 10 'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting director on Town transfer target

But Mr Pinner, who served both as a county councillor and a borough councillor, has decided not to renew his season ticket for next year.

"I'm 87. I've got two new knees, a new shoulder and I'm getting an old man," he said.

"I'm limited to walking a few hundred yards. And after sitting down to watch a football match in the cold, it is a struggle.

"Having watched the football on iFollow all this season, I figured rather than being a pain for everyone else getting to the ground, I'll watch them on iFollow."

When he told the club that he was giving up his season ticket, he received a letter from manager Paul Cook thanking him for his support over the years.

The letter reads: "Some things are more important than football, and your health is certainly one of them.

"The last season has proved that football is nothing without supporters, and I would like to thank you on behalf of everyone at the club for your unwavering support over the years.

"I will being doing everything I can with the new ownership and new personnel at the club to bring back smiles on the faces of every Ipswich Town supporter."

Mr Pinner said: "I was tickled pink to receive that.

"I thought it was a very nice gesture. I mean, it was actually signed by him — not just a computer generated thing. 

"He didn't have to do it and I'm very grateful that he did. I thought it was the sort of gesture I like to think is typical of the Town."

Over his years of supporting Ipswich Town, Mr Pinner rates John Wark as the best player he has ever seen in blue and white.

John Wark fires home one of hs hat-trick of goals to sink Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road, back on

John Wark fires home one of his hat-trick of goals to sink Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road, back on November 26, 1980. - Credit: Archant

"He scored goals from the midfield," he said.

"He was brilliant. When he moved to Liverpool, he out-scored Ian Rush - who was their big goalscorer."

John Wark and Terry Butcher celebrate the UEFA Cup semi-final win over Cologne in 1981

John Wark and Terry Butcher celebrate the UEFA Cup semi-final win over Cologne in 1981 - Credit: Archant

As for the best game he's even seen? 

"I suppose it must be the cup final [in 1978]. I took my young son with me and there were a lot of Arsenal supporters there.

Paul Cooper and Mick Mills show the FA Cup off to Town fans at Wembley in May 1978

Paul Cooper and Mick Mills show the FA Cup off to Town fans at Wembley in May 1978 - Credit: Archant

"One came up to me and said 'you deserved to win'. There was no aggro at all."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man broke Covid rules because he was bored and depressed

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The A14 near Bury St Edmunds isone of the areas highlighted as needing improvement. Picture: GREGG B

Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Work is under way on Poppyfield Green at Trimley St Martin

Housing

Work under way on 70 new homes in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Mobile testing site in Needham Market, Suffolk

Suffolk Live

More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus