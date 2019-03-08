Heavy Rain

Gazza and Vinnie Jones coming to Ipswich Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 21:48 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:51 10 June 2019

Jones and Gascoigne are at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on June 13 Picture: NIALL CARSON AND DAVID CHESKIN/PA

Jones and Gascoigne are at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on June 13 Picture: NIALL CARSON AND DAVID CHESKIN/PA

NIALL CARSON AND DAVID CHESKIN/PA

England legend Paul Gascoigne and football star Vinnie Jones are coming to Ipswich for one night only.

On Thursday, June 13, Gazza and Jones will be at the Ipswich Corn Exchange for 'An evening with Paul Gascoigne and Vinnie Jones' - billed as an evening of conversation between two iconic English footballers.

Jones gained a reputation as a tough midfielder, most notably over two stints for AFC Wimbledon in the 80s and 90s.

You may also want to watch:

Gascoigne, described as the most talented English footballer of his generation, played for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur as well as earning 57 England caps.

He was as famous for his on-pitch talent as he was for his off-pitch antics.

In a 1988 FA Cup match between Wimbledon and Newcastle United, Jones was famously photographed grabbing Gascoigne by the groin in the middle of a match.

Tickets are available on the Corn Exchange website.

The show starts at 8pm.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

