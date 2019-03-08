Gazza and Vinnie Jones coming to Ipswich Corn Exchange

England legend Paul Gascoigne and football star Vinnie Jones are coming to Ipswich for one night only.

On Thursday, June 13, Gazza and Jones will be at the Ipswich Corn Exchange for 'An evening with Paul Gascoigne and Vinnie Jones' - billed as an evening of conversation between two iconic English footballers.

Jones gained a reputation as a tough midfielder, most notably over two stints for AFC Wimbledon in the 80s and 90s.

Gascoigne, described as the most talented English footballer of his generation, played for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur as well as earning 57 England caps.

He was as famous for his on-pitch talent as he was for his off-pitch antics.

In a 1988 FA Cup match between Wimbledon and Newcastle United, Jones was famously photographed grabbing Gascoigne by the groin in the middle of a match.

Tickets are available on the Corn Exchange website.

The show starts at 8pm.