Paul Lambert visits hospice to meet latest Ipswich Town mascots

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert visits The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Mascots for Ipswich Town’s crunch match against Hull City were delivered their kits for their big day by a very special visitor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blues boss Paul Lambert made the trip to The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich in person to hand over the kit to Maddison Tate, 11, and sister Imogen, as well as Henry Barnard, five, and brother George, along with George Woodward, seven, and his six-year-old cousin Dougie Marjoram.

The youngsters are set to accompany the Tractor Boys onto the pitch at Portman Road ahead of the game on Saturday, March 30.

Lambert, who was joined by Ipswich Town head coach Matt Gill, said: “It was great to meet the children and see how excited they are about being mascots.

“Visits like this are extremely important and I really hope everyone involved enjoys the experience.”

Lambert and Gill were also joined by staff from Bovis Homes, the company sponsoring EACH’s zip-sliding fundraiser at Portman Road on Friday, May 31.

See here for more about the zip-sliding experience.