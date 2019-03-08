Former heavyweight Paul Mason back in UK - and 'begging NHS for new op'

Paul Mason pictured when living in Ipswich, before his weight loss and move to the US. He is now back in the UK. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT Archant

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason from Ipswich has returned to the UK from the USA, and is reportedly begging the NHS for life-saving weight-loss surgery.

A national newspaper has reported that Mr Mason, who once weighed 70 stone, is now living in sheltered housing in a "secret location".

The former Ipswich postman had slimmed down to 19 stone. But he now weighs around 36 stone, and has reportedly said he is in the "last chance saloon".

He told the paper he needs multiple NHS treatments, including weight loss surgery, two replacement knees, a hip replacement and multiple hernia operations. It's estimated together these could cost the NHS more than £100,000.

He has also said he is determined to get better, and wants to give back by helping others suffering from food addiction.

In May, Mr Mason announced on Facebook that he was returning to the UK after five years in the US.

The 59-year-old said then he had made the decision because he would be eligible for the assistance needed to get his life "back on track", which he hoped would include regular therapy.

In 2010, Mr Mason underwent a previous NHS gastric bypass operation, which reduced his stomach capacity.

Three years later, he met now ex-fiancée Rebecca Mountain. Mr Mason moved to the US to be with her, but the couple broke up three years ago.

While in the US, he also underwent surgery to remove four stone of loose skin.

In his Facebook post earlier this year, Mr Mason said: ""I will go into more detail in the coming weeks and months, but what I can say now is that over the years living in the US I made some wrong decisions which has led to some bad consequences.

"Some of those being letting my visa expire, moving in with someone who was a bad influence and, because of these and other choices I made, I've put on weight."

During his time in the US, he was admitted to hospital with cellulitis over the new year, which he said he has battled since 1987.

He also lost a toe, which was also infected with superbug MRSA, to the disease in August last year.

At his heaviest, Mr Mason was eating more than 20,000 calories a day, which is nearly 10 times the recommended average.