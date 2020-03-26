E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New Suffolk resident left struggling to find fridge and washing machine as coronavirus hits

PUBLISHED: 05:30 27 March 2020

Paul Sanderson has been left without a fridge and washing machine Picture:PAUL SANDERSON/RACHEL EDGE

Paul Sanderson has been left without a fridge and washing machine Picture:PAUL SANDERSON/RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A new Suffolk resident has been left without basic appliances as he was forced to move as lockdown began.

Paul Sanderson. 67, had to rush his move into his new home in Felixstowe as lockdown came into force this week.

Mr Sanderson, an Ipswich Town fan, had been due to move to his new flat at the end of the month from Upminster in Essex but was forced to move this date forward.

He quickly worked to and get everything he needed for his new home but quickly realised that he was without some essentials.

“I am without a fridge. I can buy anything but a fridge and a washing machine,” said Mr Sanderson.

Mr Sanderson had arranged for a washing machine and fridge to be delivered.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

However, with the ever changing the situation, the company soon found it was unable to arrange for the items to be installed.

“They have been great but they cannot install the stuff,” said Mr Sanderson.

READ MORE: Five apps you need to keep socially connected in lockdown

Mr Sanderson had been offered delivery of the goods to outside his home.

Unfortunately, his new home is a second floor flat which would make moving the goods into the property completely unfeasible.

For now Mr Sanderson is not too concerned by his predicament, but remains worried that if the lockdown continues he may face further problems down the line.

“If we are still in lock down in three weeks I am hand washing stuff,” said Mr Sanderson.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Mr Sanderson remains philosophical.

“I am lucky,” said Mr Sanderson.

“I have my health.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Seven more cases of coronavirus in Suffolk

A man in Ipswich town centre wears a mask in fear of contracting coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Ipswich midfielder Chaplow on his big blue moment, social media madness and his new life in California

Richard Chaplow celebrates his stunning winner at Watford five years ago. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Suffolk resident left struggling to find fridge and washing machine as coronavirus hits

Paul Sanderson has been left without a fridge and washing machine Picture:PAUL SANDERSON/RACHEL EDGE

Plans for new doggy play barn at charity given green light

The Blue Cross have been given the green light to build a play barn on their Wherstead site. Picture: HELEN YATES

Controversial 30,000 chicken breeding farm given green light for rural village

A 30,000 chicken breeding farm has been given the green-light fro Bedingfield near Eye. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24