New Suffolk resident left struggling to find fridge and washing machine as coronavirus hits

Paul Sanderson has been left without a fridge and washing machine Picture:PAUL SANDERSON/RACHEL EDGE Archant

A new Suffolk resident has been left without basic appliances as he was forced to move as lockdown began.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Sanderson. 67, had to rush his move into his new home in Felixstowe as lockdown came into force this week.

Mr Sanderson, an Ipswich Town fan, had been due to move to his new flat at the end of the month from Upminster in Essex but was forced to move this date forward.

He quickly worked to and get everything he needed for his new home but quickly realised that he was without some essentials.

“I am without a fridge. I can buy anything but a fridge and a washing machine,” said Mr Sanderson.

Mr Sanderson had arranged for a washing machine and fridge to be delivered.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

However, with the ever changing the situation, the company soon found it was unable to arrange for the items to be installed.

“They have been great but they cannot install the stuff,” said Mr Sanderson.

READ MORE: Five apps you need to keep socially connected in lockdown

Mr Sanderson had been offered delivery of the goods to outside his home.

Unfortunately, his new home is a second floor flat which would make moving the goods into the property completely unfeasible.

For now Mr Sanderson is not too concerned by his predicament, but remains worried that if the lockdown continues he may face further problems down the line.

“If we are still in lock down in three weeks I am hand washing stuff,” said Mr Sanderson.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Mr Sanderson remains philosophical.

“I am lucky,” said Mr Sanderson.

“I have my health.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.