Man found with 24,000 extreme pornographic images

Paul Wyatt was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/INGRAM PUBLISHING This content is subject to copyright.

An Ipswich man who was found in possession of more than 24,000 extreme pornographic images has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers went to Paul Wyatt's home in November last year and seized a number of devices, Ipswich Crown Court heard,

When a laptop was examined it was found to contain five indecent images of children in the lowest B and C categories.

Wyatt also had 24,188 extreme pornographic images, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

Wyatt, 39, of Rushmere Road, Ipswich, who has no previous convictions, admitted two offences of possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, a 50-day rehabilitation requirement and 200 hours unpaid work.

Judge Rupert Overbury also ordered him to sign the sex offenders' register and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

He said Wyatt had been drinking and was depressed at the time of the offences but had since sought help.

"Clearly from what your partner describes you were a very different person when you were downloading this material," said the judge.