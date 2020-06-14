E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Probe into Ipswich stabbing which left man in 20s badly hurt is closed

14 June, 2020 - 06:00
Police on the scene in Pauline Street Picture: ARCHANT

An investigation into a stabbing at an Ipswich address which left a man seriously injured has been closed pending any new information coming to light.

A man in his 20s was stabbed more than 10 times inside a property in Pauline Street on June 11, 2018.

Four men were reported to have entered the building shortly before 1am and stabbed the victim in his torso and legs.

Police officers were joined at the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service. The victim was taken to hospital in a condition described as serious but stable – and was later discharged.

The suspects, described as black and wearing face coverings, left the back of the address and ran down an alleyway in the direction of Vaughan Street.

At the time, police said they believed the attack was targeted and were keeping an open mind as they investigated the full circumstances.

It has now been revealed that, following a thorough investigation, the case has been finalised pending any new information coming to light.

The attack came nine days after the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, on the Nacton Road estate, on June 2 – and just two days before a 16-year-old boy was stabbed outside McDonald’s in Ravenswood.

Both investigations led to convictions and jail sentences for a total of six individuals.

Suffolk Constabulary maintained that the Pauline Street stabbing was unlinked to either incident.

It was one of six knife attacks to take place across Suffolk in 10 weeks.

The force issued a renewed appeal for witnesses the following month.

It was thought the victim was likely to have known, or known of his attackers.

At the time, Superintendent Kerry Cutler said there was no wider risk to the public and made direct appeal to members of the community for information.

On the two-year anniversary of the stabbing, a police spokesman said: “Following a thorough investigation, all reasonable lines of enquiry have been exhausted and unfortunately the offenders were not identified.

“The case has now been finalised pending any new information coming to light.”

